Delhi: 1 dead and 2 injured as truck rams scooter on ITO flyover

A 20-year-old man died while two of his friends were injured after a truck allegedly rammed into their scooter and dragged them for a few metres on the ITO flyover on Thursday night. A senior police officer said the accused didn’t stop and dragged the victim for a few metres before the scooter crashed towards a corner.

According to police, Karan Singh, 20; Yash Kapoor, 20; and Sandeep Bhatia, 24 were on one two-wheeler and were going from Faridabad to Jama Masjid at around midnight. When the scooter was near the ITO flyover, a truck hit them from the side, causing the three to fall from the scooter.

Police said that while Kapoor and Bhatia fell sideways, Singh came under the scooter and got dragged by the truck along with the scooter.

A senior police officer said the accused didn’t stop and dragged the victim for a few metres before the scooter crashed towards a corner. He then fled from the spot.

“During the intervening night of March 11-12, we were informed about an accident at ITO flyover. The injured persons were shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital, where Singh was declared dead. The remaining two are currently undergoing treatment. An FIR was lodged under BNS sections 106 (death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (act endangering life),” deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Upon investigation, it was found that besides trippling, none of the three persons were wearing helmets at the time of the incident, the DCP said, adding that the truck has been identified and raids are being conducted to catch the accused driver.

The two wheeler involved belongs to Kapoor’s mother.

According to police, Singh worked at a private firm and lived with his family in H-Block, Faridabad. He is survived by his mother, a brother and a sister. His father died a few years back.

Kapoor and Bhatia are also residents of Faridabad.