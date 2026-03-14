New Delhi, A 20-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured after a truck allegedly struck the scooter they were riding on the ITO flyover in central Delhi, police said on Saturday. Delhi: 20-year-old killed, 2 injured after truck hits scooty; all 3 riders helmetless

The incident occurred around 1.30 am during the intervening night of March 11 and 12, when the three were returning home after a night out, they said.

Following the accident, police received information about the road incident and the injured individuals were transported to Lok Nayak Hospital.

At the hospital, Karan , a resident of Faridabad, was declared dead by doctors. The other two occupants of the scooter - Yash Kapoor , also from Faridabad, and Sandeep Bhatia - sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, police said, adding that none of the three was wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The trio had left Faridabad, heading towards Jama Masjid, with Yash Kapoor driving the scooter. Karan was seated between Kapoor and Bhatia at the moment of the collision, police said.

During the journey, the scooty was allegedly hit from the side by an unidentified truck on the flyover. Due to the impact, the two-wheeler was dragged forward for a few metres before coming to a halt, police added.

A case has been registered at the I P Estate police station under Sections 106 , 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Police have identified the offending vehicle by analysing CCTV footage from the area and using information from toll plaza records. The scooter involved in the accident has been recovered and is registered in the name of Yash Kapoor's mother, according to the police.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at Lok Nayak Hospital on March 12.

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