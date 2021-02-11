Delhi: 3 more held in connection with Republic Day violence at Burari
Three more people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted during the farmers' tractor parade in north Delhi's Burari on Republic day, police said on Thursday.
The three men -- Gurjeet Singh (34), Guru Prakash (34) and Rajendra Singh (41) -- were arrested following a raid on Wednesday evening, they said.
Earlier, the police had arrested eight men in connection with the violence in Burari.
The arrest was made by the Special Investigation Team of north district in connection with the violence in Burari area on Republic day, a senior police officer said.
The officer said Guru Prakash is a resident of Old Mahavir Nagar and the two others are from Bhalswa Dairy area.
Mobile phones of the accused and a motorcycle used by them during the violence have also been seized, the police said.
Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.
Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.
On Monday, the Special Cell had arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu, a "prominent player" behind the violence at the Red Fort.
Over 120 people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence that took place across the national capital on January 26, officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 3 more held in connection with Republic Day violence at Burari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about the Delhi-Dehradun expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt seeks details of liquor vends in all assembly constituencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s a list of Delhi borders closed due to farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: As key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic jams expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Increase in pollution, temperature predicted in the next few days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A woman and her greens
- Simon Khatoon’s daily expedition to get vegetables from the mandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDMC councillor joins AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Was in hiding because my life was at risk, says Deep Sidhu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Upload all FIRs of Jan 26 violence from Nangloi on police website’: Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The chill is gone: Mercury in Delhi crosses 30°C mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14,743 people get Covid-19 jabs as vaccination number keeps increasing in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third suspect in Red Fort violence arrested from Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt to convene internal audit meeting to look at Covid expenses, tighten spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox