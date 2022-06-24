Delhi: 5-ft-long Indian Cobra rescued from Madanpur Khadar
New Delhi: A 5-foot long Indian Cobra -- one of the four venomous snakes found in Delhi, was rescued by the NGO Wildlife SOS from Madanpur Khadar near Sarita Vihar, after a family found the snake hiding in one of their duffel bags.
The NGO says a call was received on Tuesday on their 24-hour rescue helpline number (+91 9871963535), with the family asking for the Cobra to be extracted from the duffel bag. A rapid response team was sent to capture the venomous snake, which was found flaring its hood, Wildlife SOS said.
“The snake was safely extracted by the team and then transferred to a transport carrier. It will be kept under observation before being released into the wild,” a Wildlife SOS official said.
The NGO also says it has carried out rescues of a Black-headed Royal Snake from a garbage dump, an Indian Rat Snake from the Shiv Nadar University campus and a Monitor Lizard from a construction site in Noida over the last two days.
“The Indian Cobra is one of the ‘Big 4’ venomous snake species found in India and our team is always equipped with the necessary rescue gear and highly trained to handle such dangerous operations. We are glad that the snake was not harmed in any way and this was possible due to the presence of mind of the concerned citizens.” said Wildlife SOS CEO, Kartick Satyanarayanan.
