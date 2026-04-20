Delhi: 63-yr-old retired RBI employee killed at house

A 63-year-old man was killed inside his house in New Delhi’s Mandir Marg area on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused is yet to be identified. Ram was taken to the Lady Hardinge Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Madhav Ram, a retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official, who lived with his family. He worked as an MTS with the RBI and had recently retired. He is survived by his wife Usha, their son and two daughters.

According to the police, around 5.30 pm, Ram’s nephew had gone to meet him when he found the door of his house open.

A senior police officer said, “The nephew found Ram lying in a pool of blood with a deep neck injury. He called the police and the family members who were out when the incident took place.”

Ram was taken to the Lady Hardinge Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

“The station house officer (SHO) of Mandir Marg station along with local staff reached the spot and found him lying with stab injuries in a room on the first floor of his residence. The crime team inspected the spot and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (new Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

“Ram had no issues with anyone. His family said he had lent money to someone who had not yet returned it. But there are no direct allegations against anyone. We have scanned the CCTV footage near the house and found a man roaming around during day time. We are looking at more footages” said the officer.

A case has been registered on the complaint of family against unknown persons.

“Police teams have been formed and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons” said DCP Sharma.