Delhi: After 6-year delay, DDA headquarters secures fire clearance

After six years of repeated denials, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) headquarters in south Delhi’s INA Colony has finally secured a fire safety certificate — but only conditionally. The clearance comes with a list of compliance requirements, including the removal of basement encroachments within three months, failing which the certificate could be withdrawn. The DDA office, Vikas Sadan, in INA Colony in Delhi. (HT Archive)

The fire department had refused to grant the fire safety certificate (FSC) to the DDA headquarters in Vikas Sadan since 2018, citing at least 11 deficiencies that posed potential fire hazards. These included open wires in the basement, gaps in fire check doors, non-functional lift pressurisation systems, and a faulty automatic fire detection and alarm network.

According to the new certificate, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times, a reinspection was carried out on July 2 this year, following which the building was deemed compliant with fire prevention and safety standards. The certificate, issued on July 7, will remain valid for three years and applies to blocks A, B, and D of the premises — with A, D, and part of B comprising ground plus three floors, and the remaining part of Block B rising to seven floors. The premises share a common basement.

“The said building/premises is fit for occupancy class ‘business’ with effect from July 7, 2025, for a period of three years in accordance with Rule 36... This FSC is issued subject to removal of encroachment from corridors in basement within three months... failing which FSC shall be withdrawn,” the certificate notes.

Apart from the basement encroachments, the fire department has flagged seven other conditions that the DDA must continue to meet. These include keeping all entry and exit routes unobstructed, ensuring that fire safety equipment remains fully functional, and training staff to operate firefighting systems.

The certificate adds that some of the systems on upper floors had previously been found non-functional but have now been repaired — with the exception of the basement encroachments.

The building was assessed on 20 parameters during inspection, including accessibility, number and type of exits, smoke management systems, fire extinguishers, hose reels, automatic detection and alarm systems, sprinkler networks, hydrants, and water storage. Provisions for lifts and designated refuge areas were also evaluated.

“We have received the fire certificate last week and will soon submit a compliance report addressing the remaining points. Minor issues like clearing entry and exit points will be resolved shortly,” a DDA official said.

Officials familiar with the matter said the authority failed to meet fire safety requirements despite multiple inspections over the past six years. The last denial was formally communicated on September 25, 2024. Two follow-up inspections were conducted subsequently before the certificate was finally granted.

While the DDA has managed to secure a long-overdue clearance, safety advocates expressed concern over the conditional nature of the approval.

“A certificate is not the end goal — maintaining real-time readiness is. It’s like receiving a driver’s licence with the understanding that you obey every traffic law every day, not just on test day,” said Paras Tyagi, president of Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment (CYCLE).