Wed, Dec 03, 2025
Delhi air quality dips again, AQI in ‘very poor’ zone as cold wave deepens

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 09:52 am IST

The city also woke up to a chilly morning with minimum temperature at 6.4°C, 3.1°C below normal. It was 5.7°C on Monday.

Delhi’s air quality stayed in ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning with a rolling average AQI of 376 at 8am, up from 372 the previous day, as calm winds followed a sharp rise on Tuesday. At 14 of 40 monitoring stations, AQI exceeded 400 in the ‘severe’ zone, peaking at 436 in Nehru Nagar.

The city also woke up to a chilly morning with minimum temperature at 6.4°C, 3.1°C below normal. It was 5.7°C on Monday, five degrees below normal, as December began on an unusually cold note.

The deterioration followed a brief respite on Sunday, when AQI fell below 300, ending a 24-day streak from November 6 to 29 when levels stayed at or above 300 daily.

Forecasts indicate AQI unlikely to reach ‘severe’ soon, with winds expected to strengthen Wednesday daytime.

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category from December 3 till December 5. The outlook for the subsequent six days from December 6 onwards also shows AQI staying in ‘very poor’,” said the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi in its daily bulletin.

The CPCB classifies AQI as ‘good’ (50 or lower), ‘satisfactory’ (51-100), ‘moderate’ (101-200), ‘poor’ (201-300), ‘very poor’ (301-400), and ‘severe’ (above 400).

AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with an AQI of 376, up from 372 the previous day; 14 monitoring stations reported levels exceeding 400. The city also experienced a chilly morning at 6.4°C, 3.1°C below normal. Forecasts predict ongoing 'very poor' air quality through December 5, following a brief respite.