Representational Image. (HT file)
delhi news

Delhi AQI continues to deteriorate, in very poor category today

According to Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the air quality in the capital was going to remain in the poor to moderate category
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality dropped to the very poor category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 307. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 258.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the air quality in the Capital was going to remain in the poor to moderate category.

“AQI is likely to stay in the moderate to lower end of poor category for next two days. An increase in dust contribution is expected in the coming days. Poor AQI is forecast for March 19,” Safar said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national Capital is likely to be 18 degree Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to be 34°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 17.2°C, two degrees above normal and the maximum temperature was 32.1°C, a notch above the normal.

