New Delhi, Expressing concern over a series of threatening e-mails targeting the Delhi Assembly over the past few weeks, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday sought urgent action from the city's police commissioner for addressing the issue and enhance security at the Vidhan Sabha premises. Delhi Assembly bomb threats: Speaker writes to police chief, seeks urgent action

The Assembly received a threat mail on Monday as well. So, far the official e-mail IDs of the Assembly and the Speaker have received five bomb threat emails targeting the Vidhan Sabha.

Three threat mails were received consecutively during the budget session at the Delhi Assembly on March 23-25. All the threats were found to be hoax mails after thorough checks by the police.

"I request you to kindly treat this matter with utmost urgency and trace the source of these emails so that the perpetrators could be brought under law," Gupta said in his letter to the police commissioner.

"Further, immediate steps be taken to enhance the security arrangements in and around the Assembly premises to prevent any untoward incident," he said.

The emails were repeatedly received by the Assembly on its official as well as on his personal email, from various email addresses during the past few weeks, threatening that bombs were planted at the premises, the Speaker said.

"Today also a threatening email has been received at 11.12 am on the official email ID... from 'gayathri shabaz@hotmail.com'," Gupta wrote in his letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha.

The fresh threat mail warned of 15 RDX blasts and cyanide gas use at Assembly premises within three hours, he mentioned in the letter.

The repeatedly received threat e-mails not only hamper the smooth functioning of the Assembly but also instil a sense of fear among the staff working there, the Speaker said.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is a very important democratic institution and any threat to this institution is very serious matter as it is also a threat to the democratic system, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.