Delhi authority clears compensation for Signature View homebuyers, approves key projects

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved the long-awaited rent compensation package for homebuyers in Signature View Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar, which was found structurally unsafe and residents started vacating flats. The Signature View Apartments. (HT Archive)

The decision was taken in a board meeting chaired by lieutenant governor VK Saxena. The authority also cleared a series of major policy and developmental proposals, including projects in Narela, Karkardooma and Safdarjung.

“The decision ensures that residents are compensated fairly and without further delay. All arrears will be cleared by the seventh of next month in compliance with court orders,” a senior DDA official said.

The DDA has approved a facilitation fee in lieu of rent for all residents displaced due to the ongoing redevelopment of Signature View Apartments. High-Income Group (HIG) flat owners will receive ₹50,000 per month, while Middle-Income Group (MIG) residents will be entitled to ₹38,000 per month from July 1, 2023, or the actual date of vacation, whichever is later. The rent will see an annual increment of 10%, effective from July 2024, the DDA said.

Residents welcomed the decision. “This long-overdue relief supports residents who’ve borne rent costs from their own pockets for two years and enables them to secure temporary housing. The credit also goes to the 52 petitioners whose efforts made this possible,” said Gaurav Pandey, general secretary of the RWA.

Proposals approved

In the meeting, the DDA gave an in-principle nod to redevelop its staff quarters at Safdarjung Development Area (SDA) and Old Rajinder Nagar (ORN), which are suffering structural damage due to five-decade-old wear and tear. NBCC (India) Ltd was appointed the project management consultant to oversee design, construction, and implementation.

The redevelopment plan aims to replace outdated housing with modern, sustainable apartments and upgraded civic amenities. “The project will follow a self-sustaining model, with costs recovered from the additional saleable built-up areas,” DDA said.

In another move, to develop land pooling areas, the DDA approved change of land use for an area measuring 40.23 hectares. The Land Pooling Policy for Delhi was notified in 2018 for 105 urban villages falling in six planning zones.

The authority also approved land-use changes in Narela to develop it as a sports and education hub. A 30.35-hectare plot in Sector G-3/G-4 was earmarked for a multisport integrated stadium, with a design to host international events. A 4.33-hectare site in Sector G-7/G-8 will be used to establish universities and higher education campuses, officials said.

The DDA also cleared its first transit-oriented development (TOD) housing project, Towering Heights, at Karkardooma, featuring 1,026 ready-to-launch 2BHK flats. The scheme, part of Delhi’s first TOD corridor, aims to create walkable, mixed-use communities linked to public transport. Flats will be offered through e-auction to ensure transparency.

To streamline private development under the TOD framework, the authority also approved fixing additional floor-area ratio (FAR) and TOD charges to be collected by the DDA and reinvested in area improvement works and multimodal integration.

The authority extended the Enhanced Floor Area Ratio Policy for planned commercial centres by another year. Introduced in 2018, the scheme allows stakeholders to use enhanced FAR on a pro-rata basis to promote optimal land utilisation and generate additional revenue.

Additionally, the DDA approved the launch of the Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025, a special housing scheme offering a 25% discount to serving and retired government employees, PSU staff and autonomous institution employees. The scheme will be implemented in Narela to encourage residential development and improve occupancy in the subcity.

LG Saxena also directed the DDA, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi government to immediately resolve long-pending interdepartmental coordination issues, particularly with agencies like the Delhi Jal Board and the Public Works Department, which have hindered several infrastructure projects. A review will soon be convened by the Chief Secretary, who, along with the MCD commissioner, serves as an ex-officio member of the DDA, officials said.

The DDA also approved change of land use for 2.5 acres at INA, from “recreational” (district park) to “Residential” and allotted it to MEA. It also allowed the establishment of a police station along with housing over 1.4 hectares in isolated pockets 11 & 12, Sagarpur and Dwarka (Zone K-II).