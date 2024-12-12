Delhi: Baansera to get surveillance system

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to upgrade security and amenities at Baansera park, located along the Yamuna floodplains near Sarai Kale Khan, with CCTV cameras while the bamboo convention centre and cafe are also ready for use. DDA's Baansera Park at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

DDA has called bids for the installation of cameras across Baansera – a bamboo-themed public park with amenities such as a cafe, convention centre and a waterbody – at a cost of ₹51 lakh, with the project expected to be completed in two months, according to officials.

“For further protection of the floodplains and to avoid future encroachments private security has been deployed and CCTV surveillance is being added now. This will not just protect the assets in Baansera, but will also help in keeping the floodplains encroachment-free,” a DDA official, asking not to be identified, said.

DDA has also introduced solar lighting at Baansera, designed to dim around midnight to conserve energy. While some of these have already been installed, others are being installed.

The bamboo-themed cafe, Bamboo Oasis, constructed earlier, is yet to open despite bids being called for its operation in January. The cafe will offer pre-cooked food, beverages, and light refreshments once functional.

Baansera, transformed from a wasteland into a vibrant public space, spans 28 acres along the western banks of the Yamuna and features over 30,000 bamboo plants from 15 varieties. The park is part of the larger 163-hectare Kalindi Aviral project. DDA has also planted the medicinal Lakadong turmeric plant from Meghalaya under the thick bamboo groves over two acres of land at Baansera.

The park is now open to the public with an entry fee of ₹30 for adults and free entry for children under 10 years of age.

Baansera offers a musical fountain, a tent restaurant, and a bamboo convention centre available for events. The musical fountain is operated for two half-hour shows each at 7.30pm and 8.30pm from Sunday to Tuesday. Additionally, a six-acre depression area is being developed into a water body as part of the project, a DDA official said.

The project aims to make use of bamboo in its living and recreational form, use different species of bamboo as plantation along with the other riverine plants and as design elements with bamboo as a building material.