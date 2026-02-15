New Delhi, The family of a 25-year-old man who died after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board held a protest on Sunday at the incident site in west Delhi's Janakpuri, demanding justice, compensation and action against those responsible. Delhi biker death: Family protests in Janakpuri; demands justice, compensation

Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee, fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit on the intervening night of February 5 and 6. His family has alleged that there were no adequate safety arrangements or barricades around the excavation site.

"We are not giving opinions. This is our demand. A 25-year-old youth has lost his life, and the family must get justice," Kamal Dhyani's uncle, whose name is also Kamal Dhyani, said while addressing protesters.

He alleged official negligence and said the deceased was the sole earning member of the family.

"He died due to the government's negligence. One dependent should be given a government job, those responsible must be punished strictly and the family should be given proper compensation as per rules," he said.

Another protester, Renu Ghildiyal, said the family had received no concrete assurance so far. "We only want justice for the boy. The administration must take responsibility for its mistake," she said.

Gopal Singh, a representative of a migrant organisation from Uttarakhand, claimed that a timely response could have saved the youth's life. "If police response and medical help had reached on time, his life might have been saved. This is a case of gross negligence," he said.

Listing the demands, Singh said, "Action should be taken against the construction agency and officials responsible, adequate compensation should be announced and one family member should be offered a government job. Until these demands are met, we will continue our indefinite protest."

He added that the agitation could be intensified if the government failed to respond. "If no representative comes to assure the family, we will decide the next course of action," he said.

A senior police officer said seven people were detained in connection with the protest and later released. "Adequate police force has been deployed at the site to maintain law and order," the officer said, adding that the situation remained under control. Delhi Police are monitoring the protest, he said.

Placards reading 'We will not remain silent' and 'Give justice to the son of the hills' were displayed during the protest.

