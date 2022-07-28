Delhi: Body of man found at ITO, case registered

New Delhi: Delhi police have filed a case of murder after the body of a 30-year-old man was found in the bushes below the loop that connects ITO and Laxmi Nagar.

Police said they were informed of the body by a passerby at around 4 pm on Monday. There were no clothes on the body of the man, whom police identified as Hira Lal Kevat, a resident of Nalanda in Bihar. Police are now looking at the footage from the CCTV cameras installed on Vikas Marg to identify the people who dumped the body at the bushes.

Police suspect the man was murdered some where else and his body was later dumped at the bushed by the killers in a vehicle.

“We have informed family members. The post mortem was conducted and the body was handed to the family members. We have registered a case of murder and working to nab the culprits,” said Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police(East)