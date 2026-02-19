Delhi braces for another day of traffic curbs, diversions for AI Summit. Check routes to avoid
Delhi traffic advisory: Heavy VIP movement is expected through the day, and commuters should brace for congestion, especially in the afternoon and evening.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh advisory for Thursday, February 19, warning of continued traffic restrictions and diversions across central and south Delhi in view of the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the summit in the presence of foreign dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, officials said heavy VIP movement is expected through the day, and commuters should brace for congestion, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.
Delhi saw gridlock for two days
Traffic across Delhi has remained severely disrupted for the past two days due to summit-related arrangements.
On Wednesday, the situation worsened as 17 additional heads of state arrived in the capital, taking the total to 22. According to traffic officials, nearly 50 routes had to be carved out for VIP convoys moving between the airport, hotels, Bharat Mandapam and sightseeing locations such as AIIMS, Humayun’s Tomb, India Gate and other landmarks across central and south Delhi.
Major stretches that witnessed long snarls included C-Hexagon, Oberoi Flyover, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road flyover, Raisina Road, Connaught Place, Minto Road, Paharganj, Sardar Patel Marg, AIIMS flyover, Rao Tularam Marg and Nizamuddin. Cascading traffic jams left commuters stranded for up to two to three hours in several pockets.
Mathura Road was shut for around 40 minutes when heads of state departed Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday evening, triggering chaos across Lutyens’ Delhi. The Supreme Court Metro station was also briefly closed for about 12 minutes on security advice before reopening.
Commuters reported missing or nearly missing flights and trains, while others said they had to walk several kilometres due to road closures and lack of cabs near the venue.
February 19 traffic advisory: Roads likely to be affected
Police said traffic regulations and diversions will remain in place around Bharat Mandapam and adjoining diplomatic and central Delhi areas.
The following roads may be affected or subject to regulation depending on VIP movement:
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa Crescent
- Teen Murti Marg
- Akbar Road
- Janpath
- Windsor Place
- Tees January Marg
- Prithvi Raj Road
- Rajesh Pilot Marg
- Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg
- Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Bhairon Marg/Dr Dinesh Chander Dalmia stretch)
- Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg roundabouts)
- Africa Avenue
- Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)
- Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
Traffic may also be impacted on stretches around India Gate, Connaught Place and routes connecting the airport to central Delhi.
Suggested alternate routes
Motorists are advised to use alternate corridors such as:
- San Martin Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
- APJ Abdul Kalam Marg
- Kamal Ataturk Marg
- Aurobindo Marg
- Lodhi Road
- South Avenue Road
- Vandematram Marg
- Barapullah Road
- Ring Road
- Tilak Marg
- Ferozshah Road
- Rafi Marg
- Sansad Marg
- K Kamraj Marg
Advisory for commuters
The Delhi Traffic Police has urged residents to:
- Plan journeys in advance and allow substantial extra travel time
- Avoid affected stretches wherever possible
- Follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections
- Maintain lane discipline and adhere to traffic rules
Officials warned that even temporary closures of key arterial roads in central Delhi can have a ripple effect across the city. With summit events continuing through Friday, intermittent restrictions are likely to remain in force around Bharat Mandapam and hotels hosting foreign delegations.
Commuters travelling to the airport, railway stations or for board examinations have been advised to start well in advance to avoid last-minute delays.
