Delhi budget presentation delayed, likely in March first week

The Delhi government is likely to present the annual budget 2024-25 in the first week of March, the date of presentation, however, has not yet been finalised. The budget session was extended by a week till March first week, the proposal of which was passed by voice vote. (Delhi legislative assembly)

The budget session began on Thursday with lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena’s speech.

After the speech, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the date of budget presentation is yet to be finalised and asked the finance minister to shed light on the situation.

Finance minister Atishi said the budget received L-G’s approval on Wednesday and it was sent to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) for approval today.

“The preparation of the budget was delayed due to some reasons. The 2024-25 annual budget received the approval of L-G on Wednesday. Today it was sent to the MHA for approval on Thursday. The approval of the MHA is likely to take around 15 days. Accordingly, I request the extension of the budget session till the first week of March,” finance minister Atishi said in the assembly.

There was pandemonium in the assembly during L-G’s 26-minute-long speech after continuous interruptions by opposition BJP MLAs.

During the speech, at least six BJP MLAs were marshalled out.

As part of established parliamentary convention, the L-G reads the speech prepared by the elected government to open the first sitting of the assembly in the new year.