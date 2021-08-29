Delhi cabinet okays 139 crore budget for cloud-linked health management system

The Delhi cabinet has cleared a budget of over ₹139 crore for its health management system, which will store the complete medical records of every Delhi resident on a cloud, data that will be accessible to doctors of their choice. The plan will initially link Delhi government-run hospitals and later bring private hospitals on board.

The cloud-based system will also enable facial recognition and biometric identification of patients, according to a government statement.

“All the hospitals of Delhi are being connected to the Health Information Management System (HIMS). All the medical services will be brought under one platform, through the HIMS portal. It will inform us how many beds are vacant in a hospital, the status of medicine stocks and staffers, number of ventilators and any other information about medical infrastructure. One won’t need to stand in queues in hospitals anymore, you will be able to get appointments on the phone itself and go as per your convenience,” said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The system will be capable of scheduling doctors’ appointments, generate e-prescriptions, dispense medicines, connect patient with an ambulance, and issue disability certificates. For doctors, it will have a decision support system for diagnosis and treatment, record voice to text or digital pen notes for case reports, and have mandatory checklists in the operation theatre.

The system will also integrate the back-end logistics such as availability of beds, medicines, and other consumables. The system will also provide support for community outreach programmes.

A QR-code enabled health card will be issued to all Delhi residents (as per voter ID and population registry) under the scheme,and the collected data will be used for family mapping for government schemes and programmes, the statement said.

“The Delhi government will conduct surveys across the entire state to make sure every citizen can get their e-Health card made. The cards will also be made at hospitals and other dedicated centres, and will be distributed through a door-to-door campaign,” said the state government’s press note.

The project has been awarded to NEC Corporation India Private Limited.