Delhi civic body decides to name road after late CDS Bipin Rawat

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in its general house meeting on Tuesday, passed a resolution to name a main road in Burari village as the “Shaheed General Bipin Rawat Marg”, after the country’s former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Rawat was a four-star general in the Armed Forces, who assumed office as the country’s first CDS in January 2020. He died on December 8, 2021, when an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper carrying him, his wife, and 11 others crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district.

Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that ₹12.5 crore has been allocated for special sanitation efforts and urgent repair works. “This funding will aid in improving cleanliness standards and expediting repair activities across municipal areas in time for the festivals,” the mayor said, directing officials to intensify cleanliness efforts.

Besides the main road, four unnamed roads in the Burari village were named as well, including one that was named “Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Marg”, after the poet Valmiki. In view of the ongoing festive season, the civic body also passed a proposal to install 50 new LED streetlights in each ward.

Addressing the ongoing strike by the multi-task staff (MTS) of the MCD’s public health department, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi announced that a nine-member committee will be formed to address workers’ demands. The committee will comprise seven MCD councillors from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, as well as two representatives of the striking workers. Wahi said that a resolution to the issue is expected within 24 hours.

Other resolutions passed by the House include the salary regularisation of MCD sanitary workers who joined between April 1, 2000, and March 31, 2002, the procurement of 48 commercial vehicles for the MCD, and the hiring of an agency to supply manpower to the MCD’s horticulture department.