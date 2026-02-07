Delhi: Cleaner air expected over the weekend due to western disturbance

The air quality improved further in the capital on Friday amid strong surface winds were recorded under the influence of a western disturbance. Delhi’s 24 hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 220 (poor) at 4 pm on Friday – down from 241 at the same time on Thursday. Delhi’s maximum stood at 24.8°C – two notches above normal. It was 23.9°C a day earlier. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Forecasts show the AQI is expected to improve further and touch the ‘moderate’ range on Saturday.

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category from February 7 till February 8. It is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category again on February 9,” said the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi.

The IMD said winds of 10-15 km/hr were recorded in the city during the day, with it briefly touching 20 km/hr too. Forecasts show winds of 15-25 km/hr on Saturday – further helping pollutants disperse. The primary pollutants in Delhi’s air on Friday were Ozone (O3) and PM 2.5.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet said unlike previous western disturbances, which brought rain towards the end of January – this western disturbance is weak and no rain is likely. “Till Saturday, we will see partially cloudy skies and good wind speed. This will help in providing cleaner air to the city,” Palawat said, multiple feeble western disturbances are expected in the coming days, not allowing temperature to dip rapidly either.

While the minimum fell on Friday, it was a fairly warm day. Delhi’s maximum stood at 24.8°C – two notches above normal. It was 23.9°C a day earlier. It is likely to be between 23-25°C on Saturday and between 22-24°C on Sunday.

Delhi’s minimum on Friday meanwhile stood at 9.1°C, which is around normal for this time of the year. It was 10.2°C on Thursday. It is likely to rise over the weekend and possibly touch 12°C by Sunday, forecasts show.

The IMD says the maximum should rise further and may touch 26°C by February 10. The minimum is meanwhile expected to also rise ahead and could oscillate between 11-13°C by February 10.