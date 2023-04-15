‘Not afraid, Kejriwal will go to CBI office tomorrow’: AAP minister

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Sunday, and he will cooperate with the investigation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday, a day after the federal agency summoned him in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged excise scam.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal will go to the CBI office on Sunday. He will cooperate with the investigation,” AAP leader and Cabinet minister Atishi said at a press conference in Delhi. She also alleged that the Centre was misusing federal agencies to suppress Kejriwal’s voice.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI for questioning as a witness at 11am on Sunday to seek clarifications on claims by witnesses and accused persons in alleged Delhi excise scam. In the same case, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested and is currently in jail.

“To date, the agencies have not been able to find a single piece of evidence against a single AAP leader or MLA. Even then the federal agencies are calling Arvind Kejriwal because they want to suppress Kejriwal’s voice. Kejriwal recently exposed (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s corruption layer after layer in the Delhi assembly, that’s why Modi wants to suppress his voice. Prime Minister is scared after AAP became a national party,” Atishi said.

“Narendra Modi government at Centre is going to complete 10 years. He had promised to reduce inflation but prices of all commodities have gone up, and people are becoming poorer. There are no jobs, 50 million youth are unemployed, 220 million people are malnourished” she alleged.

“The question is where the country’s money is going. After Modi became PM, the network of some of his special friends has gone up in a big way. Why is there no probe into the black money funnelled into his friend’s company through shell companies?” she said.

“If they think that they can silence Arvind Kejriwal through CBI, then they should know that AAP is not afraid,” she added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the AAP minister’s charges.

