Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to unveil IP varsity campus

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the east campus of Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) in east Delhi’s Surajmal Vihar on Thursday. The state-of-the-art campus has been built on 19 acres at a cost of ₹388 crore and can provide world-class education to 2,400 students, education minister Atishi said. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT PHOTO)

The campus features a nine-storey academic block and a seven-storey main academic block. The main academic block houses the central library, incubation centre, lecture theatre, classrooms, an auditorium, an indoor sports hall, and a residential complex for students.

“The east campus of IP University is a 100% green campus. Due to its design, it has net-zero energy consumption. Solar panels are installed on the entire roof design of the main academic block. With the modern design of the campus, electricity consumption will be reduced, and the campus will generate its own electricity. In this eco-friendly campus, along with zero-sewer discharge, water conservation will also be practised, and the water used on the campus will be treated and used for gardening,” Atishi said.

The minister said the courses offered here have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the 21st century. “This campus will offer cutting-edge courses such as robotics, automation, design, and innovation. The campus will offer courses such as B.Tech in robotics and automation, B.Tech in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, B.Tech in AI and machine learning, and Bachelor in design,” Atishi said.

The campus will also have a five-storey auditorium block along with lecture halls and an indoor sports hall. Hostels and residential blocks have also been built for students in the campus. The construction of two tennis courts and a football field is also underway on the campus.

“The trans-Yamuna has always been considered one of the most backward areas in Delhi. However, the Kejriwal government has worked to transform it into an education hub with a priority on education,” Atishi said.