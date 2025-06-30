Delhi CM inaugurates bio CNG plant in Mathura village, visits temple

Chief minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan for the development of Delhi on Sunday morning. This was the second day of her visit to Mathura district. Chief minister Rekha Gupta at Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Sunday. (PTI)

‘I had an opportunity to offer my prayers at Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan today. I prayed for ‘Viksit Delhi’ along with ‘Viksit Bharat’. By God’s grace and blessing, we can do our maximum for Delhi’s development and serve the masses of Delhi with full dedication and commitment,’ said Gupta after visiting the temple.

Rekha Gupta was in Kosi Kalan on Saturday along with Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and MLA from Chhata (Mathura), Laxmi Narain Chaudhary. She inaugurated a 2.5-tonne-per-day capacity bio-CNG plant in Kamar village near Kosi Kalan on Saturday.

During the inauguration, she criticised past governments for pollution in the Yamuna river. She stressed to focus on establishing cow dung gas plants to curb waste and produce green energy. She announced plans for two such plants to be commissioned by the end of this year to prevent cow dung from entering the Yamuna.

She also visited Govardhan Girraj in Mathura accompanied by Meghshyam Singh, the local BJP MLA from Govardhan on Saturday and offered parikrama (circumambulation) of hillocks. “It gives immense peace to mind and soul when one offers prayers at Goverdhan,” she said. CM was accompanied by Meghshyam Singh, the local BJP MLA from Goverdhan.