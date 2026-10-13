Delhi CM inaugurates four education, skill training projects

New Delhi:Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated four education and technical training projects and laid foundation stones for three others under the Seva Sankalp Campaign, including a government school in Dwarka, a women’s hostel at NSUT and high-tech training centres at three industrial training institutes (ITIs). Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta interacts with schoolchildren during the inauguration of various projects for students on Monday. (ANI)

She said expanding modern technology, better infrastructure and skill development facilities across Delhi’s educational institutions was essential to preparing young people for future challenges.

The government’s aim is to connect education with practical skills, skills with employment and innovation with entrepreneurship, she said. Modern laboratories, training centres, hostels and improved educational campuses will help young people develop their abilities and access new opportunities, she added.

The foundation stones were laid for the GB Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic in Okhla, an Advanced Manufacturing Lab and a faculty office building at Netaji Subhas University of Technology’s (NSUT) main campus.

The newly constructed co-educational senior secondary school in Sector 16B, Dwarka, has a capacity of 2,000 students from Classes 6 to 12, according to officials. It has 75 rooms, smart classrooms, specialised laboratories, a modern library and an information and communication technology laboratory. Students will be able to pursue Science, Commerce and Arts streams.

Gupta also inaugurated a hostel accommodating 120 women students at NSUT’s East Campus, aimed at improving access to higher education, particularly for students from distant areas.

The three Centres of Excellence inaugurated at ITI Jahangirpuri, ITI Dhirpur and ITI Narela will provide hands-on training in industrial automation, robotics, digital manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, solar technology and energy efficiency.

The Jahangirpuri centre is expected to benefit around 1,000 trainees annually, while the Dhirpur centre is projected to cater to 1,200 trainees a year. The Narela centre will focus on skills relevant to renewable energy and other green sectors.

The proposed G B Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic in Okhla will bring engineering, polytechnic education, skill development and research facilities together on one campus. Its student capacity is expected to increase from around 2,880 to 7,000 after completion.

The Advanced Manufacturing Lab at NSUT is planned to provide industry-oriented training to around 2,000 students, while the faculty office building will support research, academic collaboration and student guidance.

Gupta said education must go beyond degrees and equip young people with practical skills and employment opportunities.

Education minister Ashish Sood said the government was strengthening technical institutions and preparing to launch the Delhi Skill Mission to align training with industry requirements.