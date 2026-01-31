Delhi CM inaugurates new substation to power critical Metro corridors

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated a new electric receiving sub-station (RSS) at Park Street near Central Vista, aimed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to major corridors of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and support upcoming expansions of the network. (Photo for representation)

According to DMRC, the facility will cater to the Airport Line, Line-6 (Violet Line) and the proposed Central Vista Metro corridor between Indraprastha and RK Ashram Marg.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the Metro’s expansion remained central to the city’s transport planning. “The objective of the Delhi government is to strengthen and expand the Metro network as a primary mode of public transport, and we will continue to extend financial and administrative support to ensure that Metro services operate smoothly and reliably,” she said.

At the event, CM Gupta was briefed by DMRC officials on the technology and functioning of the newly commissioned sub-station. The facility has been reconstructed using updated technical standards and was completed within 18 months after work began on alternate land provided by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The sub-station was originally commissioned in 2010 during Phase-2 of the Delhi Metro to supply power to the Airport Line and the Violet Line. However, it was dismantled in 2021-22 to facilitate construction under the Central Vista redevelopment. Reconstruction of the facility began in 2023 and was completed in December 2025, factoring in the power requirements of the upcoming Central Vista Metro Line under the Phase-5A expansion, officials said.

According to DMRC, all major electrical equipment has been newly installed or re-erected and commissioned, including 66 kilovolts (kV) power transformers, 66kV and 25kV gas-insulated switchgear panels and 33kV panels.

“Additional 25kV feeders have been provided to meet future traction power demands, which officials said would help ensure smoother Metro operations. The sub-station has also been equipped with an advanced sub-station automation system, energy-efficient variable refrigerant flow air-conditioning, LED lighting and modern security systems. Automatic fire protection and a fully addressable fire alarm system have been installed to enhance safety and operational reliability,” said the DMRC spokesperson.

Officials said the facility has been designed in line with green building standards, with certification applied for, and a rooftop solar power system planned to further improve sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of Metro operations.