Will explore cloud seeding to check pollution, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will explore the possibility of cloud seeding as a measure to cause artificial rainfall in order to check pollution. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said cloud seeding technology is being used in China and Dubai, and that he will explore its possibility in Delhi, especially during the winter season. (ANI)

Kejriwal made the remark during a meeting with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Delhi chapter, at the Delhi Secretariat. Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present.

“Cloud seeding technology is being used in China and Dubai. We will explore its possibility in Delhi, especially during the winter season,” Kejriwal said.

To be sure, experts say that cloud seeding has limited success when it comes to tackling pollution during winter months.

Cloud seeding is a process to induce rain in moisture-filled clouds by sprinkling the upper reaches of clouds with chemicals such as common salt or silver iodide, usually with the help of jets fixed to aeroplanes.

Their efficacy is yet to be determined.

In a statement, the Delhi government said that Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is working on cloud seeding technology. The current status of its study was not immediately known.

“Continuous efforts are being made to reduce pollution. The government is swiftly heading towards reducing the smoke coming from Punjab in winter. We have full hope that the stubble smoke will stop coming from Punjab by next year. Due to the efforts of the government, air pollution has been reduced by 30% as compared to 2015,” the CM said in the meeting.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, at Skymet Weather, said there would be challenges. “For cloud seeding to be successful in causing artificial rain, there should be availability of clouds. If there are no clouds, it does not work.”

Meanwhile, CII officials said the body will support the roads beautification work being carried out by the Delhi government through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.

“CM was also interested in piloting the green building concept. CII will support the Delhi government in the beautification of Delhi’s parks,” Delhi government said in a statement.

CII Northern Region, in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), said a delegation briefed the government on its “vision for a prosperous &better Delhi in the coming decade based on the pillars of… investment opportunities, celebrating Delhi’s vivid #tourism landscape, #employmentgeneration and, a clean, better and sustainable developed Delhi.”

Besides, CII also raised the issue of high circle rates of commercial and industrial land in Delhi with Kejriwal, who assured that circle rates will get fixed, the government said.

“The Suggestion was well taken by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi and assured its review and support,” CII posted on X.