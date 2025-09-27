Delhi CM launches multiple development projects

New Delhi CM Gupta at the launch of the solar rooftop panel. (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched and inaugurated four projects, as part of the ongoing “Seva Pakhwada” being organised from September 17 to October 2 to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.

The inaugurations included a 100-tonne per day (TPD) compressed biogas (CBG) plant and an integrated CBG-CNG fuel station at Ghogha Dairy. The plant has been built across three acres, will generate around four tonnes of CBD per day and will be operated by Indraprastha Gas Limited for 20 years.

The CM inaugurated a 25-kilowatt solar rooftop plant in Rithala and a new fire station in Narela, and laid the foundation stone for a grid substation in Mubarakpur Dabas. The solar plant will be able to generate over 28,000 units of electricity per year, and is a part of the Delhi government’s plan to equip government buildings with solar panels. The grid substation has been established through Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, for the purpose of providing a reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply to Mubarakpur Dabas, Karala, and the surrounding areas.

“We are determined to make Delhi a self-reliant and environmentally balanced capital through modern technology, clean energy, and strong infrastructure. New waste-to-energy and e-waste plants have been launched to eliminate mountains of garbage, and Delhi’s first biogas plant has recently been established. Additionally, 3,000 government buses are being converted to electric, and charging stations are being set up for them,” CM Gupta said.

Additionally, in honour of Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary, she inaugurated multiple new facilities at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay College. This included the 220 desktops, 17 smart boards, an Aquaculture Skill Development Centre, and a mushroom cultivation facility. She said on the occasion that the initiatives will give students access to modern technology and world-class opportunities.