Kejriwal hails Sisodia while inaugurating school works in East Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday laid the foundation stone for new building blocks at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar, and said that the new block will be inaugurated in February next year. Arvind Kejriwal, along with education minister Atishi, at the foundation laying of school building blocks on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar currently operates as Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in two shifts and accommodates 5,000 students (3,000 girls in the first shift and 2,000 boys in the second shift). Kejriwal said that after the completion of work, “the school will resemble Colombia University in the USA”.

Kejriwal said the school building was planned by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. He slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and said that the party jailed people who worked towards improving the lives of poor children in Delhi. He also said that the Delhi government was committed to offering the best education to children.

“Students of Delhi government schools are excelling in academics. They are even clearing competitive exams and becoming doctors, engineers, and police officers,” Kejriwal said.

“There is only one name that can be associated with this revolution in Delhi and that name is Manish Sisodia,” said Kejriwal.

However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that “instead of revolution, Delhi saw corruption”. “There is no education revolution... instead we have peak corruption in Delhi,” said Sachdeva, adding that drop-outs from government schools was rising due to the no detention policy implemented by Sisodia.