Delhi CM pitches for mini secretariats in all districts

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday pitched for a “mini secretariat” in every district of Delhi, saying it would spare residents the hassle of shuttling between scattered government offices. At a meeting with the Capital’s 11 district magistrates, she also reemphasised her plan for a gaushala in each district, both proposals first announced in her budget speech in March. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and minister Ashish Sood take part in the ‘Tricolour Cyclathon’ on Tuesday. (X-Rekha Gupta)

“Resolving the problems of Delhi’s people is a priority,” Gupta said, adding that the mini secretariats would make public services accessible under one roof.

Earlier in the day, she directed officials to ensure smooth distribution of Tricolours for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day, and to avoid “any negligence in public work.”

The meeting reviewed the single-window complaint system, weekly public hearings, and the Chief Minister’s complaint box. Gupta said these must improve continuously so that “the general public feels assured that the Delhi government is sincerely and effectively resolving their issues.”

Officials said she lauded the DMs’ role during the Kanwar Yatra and instructed them to clear pending payments to Kanwar committees within three months. Some DMs flagged staff shortages and other bottlenecks, to which she assured swift redress. She also said Delhi Development Authority and Jal Board officials would now join public hearing meetings.

Gupta also told DMs to identify land for gaushalas and to conduct regular field visits with subordinates -- not only to grasp ground realities, she said, but also to strengthen public trust in the administration.

Earlier in the day, the CM led a flurry of patriotic events. She flagged off a “Tiranga Cyclothon for Girls” from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, telling participants, “When our daughters are given the wings to realise their dreams, the Tricolour will soar even higher.” Undeterred by light rain, the girls completed the ride to Rajghat. The second Tiranga Yatra, organised by the NDMC in Connaught Place, saw Gupta call for both patriotism and cleanliness, urging citizens to keep the city worthy of the flag they fly.