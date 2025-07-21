Delhi CM takes stock of Kanwar campsites

New DelhiChief minister Rekha Gupta visited multiple Kanwar camps in southwest Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, Tagore Garden, and Subroto Park on Sunday evening. She also announced that a container of Ganga water and a jute bag will be distributed to about half a million kanwariyas, starting Monday. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during her visit to a Kanwar Camp in Punjabi Bagh on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“Kanwar yatra is a festival, so welcoming the kanwariyas coming to Delhi and passing through Delhi is a respect for their faith....we hope that the kanwariyas will be facilitated by our preparations and they will be able to reach their destination safely. We are committed to provide all possible assistance to the pilgrims on behalf of Delhi government,” CM Gupta said at the visit, where she met kanwariyas along with the officials of the camp committees and reviewed the preparations.

Explaining that jute bags are an eco-friendly choice by the government, she said, “This is a big step, through which we can make Delhi clean and beautiful. The distribution will start Monday....We have received a suggestion that the assistance amount for the kanwar committees should be increased, which we will do.”

“This time the Delhi government has made extensive preparations to welcome kanwariyas. We have given grants to 374 kanwar committees and have made arrangements for electricity, health services, toilets, cleaning staff etc. in every camp,” she added.