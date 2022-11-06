Delhi continues to choke even as AQI improves to ‘very poor’ | Top points

Delhi's air pollution levels on Sunday improved by a few markers but still settled in the ‘very poor’ category as the thick cloud of smoke continued to envelop the national capital region. The overall AQI in Delhi this morning was 339, while it was 349 in its satellite city Noida, and 304 in Gurugram.

In a press briefing on Saturday, the Delhi government announced that it will restrict the entry of trucks and cars to the national capital, permitting only essential services to enter the borders through Chilla in Haryana, DND and Kalindi Kunj in Uttar Pradesh.

Here's what we know so far about Delhi's air pollution:

The air quality in Delhi was recorded under the ‘severe’ category for three straight days until today.

The Noida Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory announcing restrictions on the entry of non-essential trucks and other vehicles into Delhi from its borders. However, commuters may use the Yamuna Expressway or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for heading to their destinations.

Delhi also banned the entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles from its border, except those engaged in essential goods and services.

The air quality in the national capital worsened to a level where healthy people started complaining of choking and 'eye burning' sensation due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath.

Experts have also said that the air quality doesn't need to be in the ‘severe’ category to affect people's health – even a ‘very poor’ AQI is enough for a young, healthy adult to develop respiratory complications.

The recurring problem of farm fires from the neighbouring states contributed 21 per cent to PM2.5 levels in the capital city on Sunday, which was 34 per cent on Friday when the AQI breached the 500 mark.

At the same time, incidents of stubble burning have come down in Haryana as farmers are adopting alternative means of managing agricultural residue – like turning it into fodder – as the issue becomes a hot topic of discussion at the onset of winter with the deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR every year.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has already announced the shutting down of primary school classes till November 8, while outdoor activities have been cancelled for all other classes.

It also announced 50 per cent of the Delhi government staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit.

The Delhi government is yet to implement the odd-even norms for vehicles but is expected to implement it in the coming days.