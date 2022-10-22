Delhi cop's daughter hits parking staff with car, case filed, no arrest yet: Report

A daughter of a senior Delhi police official has been charged with hitting a parking valet with her car earlier this week outside a popular mall in the national capital. The incident occurred outside Select City Mall in Saket late on October 16 in the evening and was captured on surveillance cameras.

At around 9.35 pm, the woman drove into the parking attendant as he was giving a customer the keys to a car, leaving him injured. The injured person was then rushed to the Max hospital, where he is under treatment, news agency PTI reported.

After getting hit by the car in the vicinity of the Saket Police Station, the parking staff member, 35, is reported to have filed a complaint against the woman. "The injured person on Thursday filed a complaint against the woman for driving rashly and leaving him injured," officials said, adding that later it was revealed the woman is the daughter of a Delhi Police officer.

After receiving a complaint, Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the woman.

Police are investigating the incident, and more information is awaited.

