A 45-year-old homeless person was severely assaulted allegedly by two people behind Red Fort on Thursday night, the Delhi Police said on Saturday, adding that the man was rescued after an assistant commissioner of police saw the assault while on patrol duty. Delhi cops rescue man being attacked near Red Fort

Police nabbed one of the two suspects from the spot. Police identified the arrested suspect as Pawan Kumar, 40, while his accomplice, Aarif, (who goes by his first name) fled the spot. Aarif is still at large and police were yet to verify his age.

Police identified the victim as Sunil Kumar. The incident happened around 9.30pm, which was when ACP (Kotwali sub-division), Vijay Singh, spotted Sunil being repeatedly attacked by the two men with a wooden plank, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena. ACP Singh was overseeing Republic Day preparations in the area at the time.

Police said that the suspects had an altercation with Sunil a few days ago over some issue that was not clear. The assault was so grave that Sunil had become unconscious by the time he was rescued by the police personnel, they added. While Aarif fled upon seeing police, Pawan continued to hit Sunil on the head with the plank despite him becoming unconscious.

With the help of his driver, the officer managed to overpower Pawan, said the DCP. “The victim was rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre, where timely medical attention saved his life,” the DCP added.