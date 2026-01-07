Delhi court allows Satyendra Jain defamation case to proceed

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Karnail Singh, holding that there were sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused. The BJP MLA was granted bail on a ₹25,000 bond. The next hearing is scheduled for January 19 on framing of notice. (Shutterstock)

The order was passed by additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal of Rouse Avenue Courts.

Jain had alleged that Singh, the sitting MLA from the Shakurbasti constituency in north Delhi, defamed him by making statements during a television interview aired on January 19 last year. Jain, who also contested the election from the same constituency, claimed that the remarks were made during the Delhi Legislative Assembly election period.

According to the complaint, Singh had alleged in the interview that the enforcement directorate had recovered 37 kilograms of gold from Jain’s residence and that Jain owned 1,100 acres of land, which Singh claimed was acquired through corruption and money laundering.

After examining the material placed on record, the court observed that Singh had shared information with the media that was not supported by any official press release issued by the enforcement directorate. The court further noted that the claims appeared to be either concocted or deliberately exaggerated.

The court also took into account the political context in which the statements were made, observing that Singh and Jain were electoral rivals contesting from the same constituency at the time. On this basis, the court held that Jain had made out a prima facie case and that sufficient grounds existed to proceed against Singh.

Karnail Singh, who was present before the court, was granted bail in the matter on furnishing a bail bond and surety bond of ₹25,000 each and the matter is now fixed for arguments on the point of putting notice of accusation on the accused on January 19.