Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Delhi: Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri road to remain closed from May 1

PTI |
Apr 30, 2024 03:55 PM IST

The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take alternate routes, it said.

The carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri will remain closed for the commuters due to the repairing of Naraina flyover, a statement said on Monday.

For motorists intending to drive towards Mayapuri from Dhaula Kuan, the traffic police have suggested three alternate routes.
For motorists intending to drive towards Mayapuri from Dhaula Kuan, the traffic police have suggested three alternate routes. (Representative file photo)

The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take alternate routes, it said.

"From May 1, the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri of Naraina Flyover will remain closed for commuters due to the repairing of the same. During this period, the opposite carriageway from Mayapuri to Dhaula Kuan will remain operational for traffic movement towards Dhaula Kuan," the statement stated.

The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan. They can also take Cariappa Marg.

People are advised to avoid roadside parking and plan their journey in advance, it added.

