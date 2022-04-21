Delhi: Doctors allay fears, say kids below 12 at low Covid risk
- Data from Delhi’s government hospitals show that of the 91 patients currently admitted in hospitals, only eight are children who have been advised institutional care because of pre-existing co-morbid conditions.
Amid concerns that more children may be catching the Sars-CoV-2 virus, health experts in the Capital said there is no need to panic since the infection among minors was usually mild and it lasted only three to four days.
Data from Delhi’s government hospitals show that of the 91 patients currently admitted in hospitals, only eight are children who have been advised institutional care because of pre-existing co-morbid conditions. Delhi saw a sharp spike in Covid cases on Wednesday, recording 1,009 new cases at a positivity rate of 5.7%, up from 632 cases a day before.
“The condition of the admitted children is stable. Nearly all the children have some co-morbidities and it was safer for them to be under the watch of doctors,” said a doctor at Kalawati Saran Hospital, the largest Covid hospital in the city for children.
Private hospitals in the city have also noted a spike in the number of Covid infections among children, but the majority of the cases coming in do not result in admissions.
Dr Krishnan Chugh, director and head of the department of paediatrics at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said that children were usually coming into the outpatient department (OPD) or consulting doctors via video calls and getting better within three to four days.
“The severity of infection is mild and the duration of the infection is also less. The decision of keeping the schools open is welcome because of the psychological impact of remaining at home for the last two years,” said Dr Chugh. He, however, said that government agencies can consider providing the option of online classes for children with co-morbid conditions, “at least till the current spike in infections is controlled”.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in the Capital once again even as it said that schools will be kept open for offline classes. DDMA will also prepare standard operating procedures (SOP) for better management and prevention of Covid-19 cases in educational institutes.
Health experts, however, said the administration should continue to stress on the use of masks in schools and also encourage parents to get their children vaccinated at the earliest. Dr PK Sharma, epidemiologist and advisor (public health) with the New Delhi Municipal Council, said, “Parents must be counselled to get their children vaccinated and the administration should consider doing that through PTA meetings.”
Meghalaya high court gives govt 3 weeks for roster system in recruitment
The Meghalaya high court on Wednesday granted three weeks' time for the state government to introduce the roster system for implementation of the job reservation policy. Hearing a public interest litigation on the matter, the two-member bench headed by chief justice Sanjib Banerjee said, “The State seeks some time to introduce the roster system. Accordingly, let the matter stand over for three weeks.” The next hearing will be held on May 11.
Delhi: Covid cases cross 1k after 69 days; fewer than 1% hospitalised
Senior officials said that the government is on alert and is closely monitoring the spike. “We have prepared our infrastructure for the worst case, but what we need to see is that hospital admissions continue to remain low and there is nothing to panic about,” said a senior health official on Wednesday, asking not to be named.
Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to extend Jal Jeevan Mission deadline
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the deadline for the completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission till March 31, 2026, citing Covid related circumstances, instability in the supply of components and Ukraine war among other reasons. In a letter to the PM, he said the pace of JJM was slow due to the lockdown from March 2020 to July 2020.
Accused in attempt to murder case gets bail on ground that he plants trees
Accused Rinku Sharma shall produce pictures of the plants within 30 days, the order said. He was also asked to submit a report about the health of the trees every three months during the next six months.
Yogi orders separate portal for complaints against tehsil personnel
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the launch of a separate portal for people to lodge their corruption-related complaints against tehsil-level officials and functionaries so that the tehsil administration can be made more accountable and transparent. Encroachment, Yogi said, was a major cause for disputes in villages. The chief minister also said that 5,000 km roads should be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the next 100 days.
