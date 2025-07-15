The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to streamline the imposition and recovery of environmental compensation (EC) from violators of environmental laws. Delhi: DPCC frames new SOP for recovery of eco compensation

The SOP, prepared in June, defines strict timelines to reduce delays and ensure accountability. According to the document, a show cause notice must be issued within five working days of an inspection, while the order to impose EC must be passed within 60 days of serving the notice.

Once the EC is imposed, violators will be given 15 days to deposit the penalty. If unpaid, two reminders will follow. “If the EC is not realised within 90 days from the order date, a recovery letter will be sent to the concerned SDM with the member secretary’s approval,” the SOP stated.

To be sure, EC is a monetary penalty levied on polluters, and funds collected are used for ecological restoration. Though a policy for EC imposition was prepared in 2022, this SOP aims to accelerate recovery and limit pendency. “Timelines are clearly defined to ensure a fixed process of notice issuance and recovery,” a DPCC official said.

The SOP follows an NGT directive in January asking DPCC to detail recovery steps in cases where no legal appeal or stay is pending.

According to data submitted to NGT, between 2015 and June 30, 2025, ₹130.5 crore was recovered as EC, and ₹59 crore was spent on its utilisation. The highest share — ₹19.62 crore — went to water body rejuvenation, followed by ₹13.9 crore on publicity and printing. Funds were also used for air monitoring stations, lab instruments, and research.