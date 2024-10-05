Delhi: FIR against SpiceJet execs for not crediting employees share in PF account

Delhi Police on Saturday said it has registered a case against SpiceJet’s managing director and four other executives for not crediting money deducted from salaries of more than 10,000 employees as provident fund (PF) share into the employees’ PF accounts. The PF contributions in question were deducted from the salaries between June 2022 and July 2024. (Representational image)

The first information report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint filed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which alleged that the airline deducted 12% from the salaries of its 10,000 employees (totalling to ₹65.7 crore), but did not remit it to EPFO, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officers said.

“The case was filed before the company raised fresh funds through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). Since then, the airline has cleared all pending salary and GST dues and made significant progress by depositing 10 months of PF dues. The process of clearing the remaining dues is ongoing. Additionally, we have successfully reached settlements with multiple lessors. SpiceJet remains fully aligned with the financial and operational strategy outlined in the QIP,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

The PF contributions in question were deducted from the salaries between June 2022 and July 2024 (of 25 months) and the same had to be remitted to EPFO within the mandatory 15-day period, the EOW officers said.

The FIR was registered at the EOW police station on September 16 under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the now scrapped Indian Penal Code (IPC), said a police officer on condition of anonymity. The case was not registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) because the alleged offence took place before the new law came into force on July 1, police said.

The FIR, which HT has seen, names Ajay Singh (MD of SpiceJet Limited), Shiwani Singh (director), Anurag Bhargava (independent director), Ajay Chhotelal Aggarwal, and Manoj Kumar in the “known/suspect/unknown accused” column.

“We registered the case after verifying the allegations made in EPFO’s complaint. Investigation is underway and all documentary and other relevant evidence is being collected,” said special commissioner of police (EOW) Sharad Aggarwal.