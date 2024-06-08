Delhi: Fire in Narela factory kills 3 workers, injures 6

Three people died and six others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a food processing unit in outer Delhi's Narela area on Saturday morning. According to the police, the fire broke out around 3:38 am in Shayam Kripa Foods Private Ltd, which processes dry moong dal. 3 killed, 6 injured as massive fire breaks out at food processing unit in Delhi's Narela

The massive fire engulfed the entire factory, trapping some workers in it. Following the fire call, 14 fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Nine people were rescued from the factory and have been shifted to a nearby SHRC hospital. Out of these, three people were declared dead. The deceased persons have been identified as Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30), and Beerpal (42), all factory workers.

According to the preliminary investigation, the blaze started after a gas leak in one of the pipelines. The gas was supplied to burners used for roasting moong dal. The fire also led to overheating of a compressor inside the factory, causing it to blast, the police said.

The police have registered a case against the factory owners - Ankit Gupta and Vinay Gupta.

Further investigation is underway.

Last month, a massive fire broke out on three floors of a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh industrial area in the national capital. The incident reportedly took place around 8:50 am. According to officials, 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and a preliminary report suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit on the factory's first floor.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a major fire broke out at a two-storey building housing an eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar along the Ring Road. According to the police, no patients were in the building when the fire broke out, and the few staffers who were present at the time escaped without injuries.

(With inputs from Jignasa Sinha, PTI)