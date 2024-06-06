Noida: Fire at highrise due to AC short circuit, no casualty

Noida: A fire broke out on the 17th floor of a highrise on Wednesday night following a short-circuit in an air conditioner’s (AC) stabilizer in Sector 119, Noida, fire officers said on Thursday. However, it caused no injury or casualty. A video of the incident also went viral on social media platforms, showing a massive fire on the balcony of the highrise taking place. (HT Photo)

The blaze occurred at a rented flat in S 6 Tower of the 19-storey building. It was, however, controlled before it could reach the adjacent room. But the indoor unit of AC and fan melted due to the heat caused by fire, the officer added.

“On Wednesday, the fire control room was alerted by a resident at around 10pm that a fire broke out at a highrise in Sector 119, which falls under Sector 113 police station,” said Phase 3 fire officer Yogendra Prasad.

“We immediately rushed to the spot. However, the blaze was partially controlled by the house owners and residents till we reached,” he said, adding: “However, with the help of fire extinguishers, the fire was completely doused within 15 to 20 minutes.”

It was found out that around 9.40 pm, a short-circuit occurred in the AC stabilizer fitted in the balcony, Prasad said, adding: “Just as the house owner Suresh (who goes by single name) spotted the smoke outside the window, he came out and found that the stabilizer, washing machine, placed under the stabilizer, and clothes were burning.”

According to the fire department data, 125 of the 348 highrise societies have faulty firefighting systems in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. And, 805 fire incidents were reported between this January and April -- 121 (January), 136 (February), 182 (March), and 366 (April).