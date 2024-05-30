Noida: Fire breaks out at high-rise building in sector 100, none injured

Noida: A fire broke out at Lotus Boulevard Society, a high-rise building in Noida’s Sector 100 after an outdoor unit of the air conditioner (AC) blasted on Thursday morning, said officials. The fire broke out on the 10th floor of the building (Twitter/video screengrab)

Prima facie it was suspected that the blast occurred due to short-circuit inside the outdoor unit.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“On Thursday around 10.15am, the fire control room received information from a resident that a fire broke out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100,” said Shiva Narayan Singh, fire officer, Phase 1.

“As soon as we received information, as many as four to five fire tenders from surrounding fire tenders were rushed to the spot within a few minutes,” Singh said.

He added that the fire was controlled with the help of society’s firefighting system within 45 minutes.

Sub-inspector Ankit Bajpayee, Sector 98, police outpost in charge, said, “It came to light that the outdoor unit of AC, which was installed in the balcony of the 10th-floor flat suddenly blasted when family members, including children, were inside.”

“All are safe. No injuries have been reported and the fire was controlled before it could spread further”, Bajpayee said.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms showing thick smoke billowing out of the highrise building.