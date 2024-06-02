 Noida: Fire breaks out at IT firm, none injured - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: Fire breaks out at IT firm, none injured

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot while three were used to douse the fire, when firemen reached, the company’s employees had already exited

Noida: A fire broke out on the second floor of an IT firm in Sector 63, Noida on Saturday due to a short-circuit in an indoor unit of the air-conditioner, officials said, adding that it took the firemen around half an hour to extinguish the flames. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident comes two days after an air conditioner inside a flat at a high rise society in Sector 100, Noida, caught fire. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The incident comes two days after an air conditioner inside a flat at a high rise society in Sector 100, Noida, caught fire. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The fire occurred around 2pm at the three-storey building, they added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Upon receiving information, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot while three were used to douse the fire. When fire department personnel reached the spot, the company’s employees had already exited,” chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar district) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said.

The employees working on the same floor escaped as soon as the smoke from the AC came out, he added.

The incident comes two days after an air conditioner inside a flat at a high rise society in Sector 100, Noida, caught fire. No injuries were reported from the incident that happened at Lotus Boulevard society. The incident’s videos went viral on social media.

“In the last two weeks, the heatwave conditions have become severe, the fire department has been receiving at least one or two major fire incidents every day, and nine out of 10 times, these fire incidents are due to short-circuit in air conditioners,” said Chaubey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Noida: Fire breaks out at IT firm, none injured
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On