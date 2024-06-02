Noida: Fire breaks out at IT firm, none injured

Noida: A fire broke out on the second floor of an IT firm in Sector 63, Noida on Saturday due to a short-circuit in an indoor unit of the air-conditioner, officials said, adding that it took the firemen around half an hour to extinguish the flames. Nobody was injured in the incident. The incident comes two days after an air conditioner inside a flat at a high rise society in Sector 100, Noida, caught fire. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The fire occurred around 2pm at the three-storey building, they added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Upon receiving information, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot while three were used to douse the fire. When fire department personnel reached the spot, the company’s employees had already exited,” chief fire officer (Gautam Budh Nagar district) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said.

The employees working on the same floor escaped as soon as the smoke from the AC came out, he added.

The incident comes two days after an air conditioner inside a flat at a high rise society in Sector 100, Noida, caught fire. No injuries were reported from the incident that happened at Lotus Boulevard society. The incident’s videos went viral on social media.

“In the last two weeks, the heatwave conditions have become severe, the fire department has been receiving at least one or two major fire incidents every day, and nine out of 10 times, these fire incidents are due to short-circuit in air conditioners,” said Chaubey.