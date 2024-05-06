Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Narela plastic factory; 30 fire engines at spot

A massive fire broke out on three floors of a plastic factory in Narela's Bhorgarh industrial area in the national capital on Monday morning. The incident reportedly took place around 8:50 am. Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela(ANI)

In a video posted by the news agency ANI, a thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the factory engulfed by the fire.

According to officials, 30 fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. A preliminary report suggests that the fire was caused by a short-circuit on the factory's first floor, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, locals said that while there is no possibility of any person being trapped inside, there were goods worth lakhs of rupees on every floor, reported ANI. They added that the nearby factories have also been evacuated.

Another local said that the fire is continuously raging due to the presence of plastic grains, and the building may collapse at any time.

Attempts to douse the fire are underway.

Further details are awaited.