    Delhi fire service boosts readiness as city decks up for Diwali. Check details

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 10:27 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Quick response vehicles would be kept on standby from 5 pm to 12 am on both days to handle emergencies swiftly. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)
    Quick response vehicles would be kept on standby from 5 pm to 12 am on both days to handle emergencies swiftly. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

    As Diwali nears, the Delhi fire service plans to increase fire tenders and quick response vehicles for safety. Citizens are reminded to follow safety protocols.

    As the national capital decks up to embrace the festival of lights, the Delhi fire service (DFS) is set to deploy increased fire tenders and quick response vehicles at key points across the city on October 19 and 20 to keep delay in firefighting at bay and ensure quick responses during the Diwali celebrations.

    The plan would include deployment of fire tenders across strategic points across all districts of Delhi, including high-density markets, narrow lanes, residential areas, those prone to congestion, and major traffic zones.

    Quick response vehicles would be kept on standby from 5 pm to 12 am on both days to handle emergencies swiftly, news agency PTI reported citing DFS sources.

    “Fire personnel have been instructed to maintain full readiness and coordinate closely with local police and disaster management teams. Special attention will be given to crowded marketplaces and residential clusters where Diwali celebrations are expected to peak,” said a DFS official recalling that the the department last year had handled over 200 fire-related calls on Diwali night alone, most caused by firecrackers.

    Experiencing a surge in calls during the festival every year, the DFS also issued advisories urging citizens to abide by safety precautions while lighting up their surroundings and bursting firecrackers. Residents have also been advised to ensure clear access routes for emergency vehicles.

    “With proactive deployment and heightened vigilance, we aim to ensure a safe and incident-free Diwali for Delhiites,” the official said.

    Also read | What's allowed and what's not as Supreme Court allows green crackers on Diwali

    Scrutiny on firecracker sale in Delhi-NCR

    The Supreme Court allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, while the Delhi government has said it would strictly enforce the court's conditions through a series of measures, including designated sale locations and forming patrol teams to monitor compliance.

    Patrolling teams of multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved green firecrackers with QR codes are burst during the designated days and timings.

    The use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm, on the day before Diwali and on the festival day itself.

    Around 140 PESO certified retailers in the national capital will be issued temporary licenses for selling firecrackers for Diwali, the report mentioned

    The Delhi government also held a series of high-level meetings, headed by environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, with enforcement agencies and stakeholders to discuss implementation of court guidelines.

