Fire department lists NOC criteria for coaching centres in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Thursday said it has written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) clarifying fire safety norms for coaching institutes operating in the city and listed three criteria under which coaching centres do not need no-objection certificates (NOC) from the fire department to operate, officials aware of the development said on Thursday. A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi on June 15 where 61 students were injured even as they tried to escape the four-storey commercial building occupied by hundreds. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The clarification came after DFS received frequent queries from people on whether coaching centres in Delhi need fire safety clearance after the Delhi high court took cognigance of the incident where a fire broke out at a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar in June.

The first criteria, according to the letter, said that any coaching centre with fewer than 20 students does not require a fire safety certificate from the fire department.

The second criteria said that coaching centre buildings operating on the ground plus one floor and with a height of less than 9 metres do not require a fire safety certificate. The third criteria said that coaching centres operating on the ground plus one floor of any building also do not require a separate fire safety certificate if the building already has a valid NOC from the fire department.

DFS chief Atul Garg, who wrote the clarification letter addressed to the MCD commissioner, posted it on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Garg also urged users of social media websites to share the letter so that people could be made aware of fire safety rules related to coaching centres in the city. Garg also requested the MCD commissioner to share information with “the inspecting officers of the MCD to avoid unnecessary hardship to the public.”

A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi on June 15 where 61 students were injured even as they tried to escape the four-storey commercial building occupied by hundreds.

The injured included mostly students who either fell while attempting to climb down the building with the help of ropes, pipes, and cables from the top floors or were hurt in a stampede while trying to escape the smoke.

DFS officials also said that any institute not falling under these criteria will not get an NOC.