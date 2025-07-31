Delhi: Flyover repaired ahead of G20 develops cracks

In the heart of the Capital, just metres away from some of its most powerful institutions, the Ranjit Singh Flyover on Barakhamba Road —an arterial stretch connecting New Delhi and Old Delhi— has fallen into a state of alarming disrepair. Its pock-marked surface, missing concrete panels, broken noise barriers and open urination spots paint a grim picture, especially given its proximity to luxury hotels, corporate offices and political party headquarters. Damage on Ranjit Singh Flyover on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

The deterioration comes just three years after the flyover was repaired and beautified ahead of the G20 Summit. The sharp contrast between its current condition and the city’s ongoing month-long sanitation drive has raised concerns about the sustainability of infrastructure maintenance and civic hygiene in one of Delhi’s most prominent areas.

The 900-metre flyover begins at Barakhamba Road and connects to areas such as Ramlila Maidan, Zakir Hussain College, Delhi Gate and Turkman Gate. Once a key corridor for smooth cross-city travel, it has now become a bumpy, jarring ride, especially in the monsoon, as water seeps into cracks and deepens surface damage.

During a spot check on Thursday, HT found that most of the progress made in 2022-23 has been lost. The road surface is fractured, the noise barriers have gaping holes, and many of the concrete covers on the central verge are either broken or missing. The stretch over the railway tracks, opposite the BJP headquarters—once decked out to mark 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav—has now turned into an open urinal.

Commuters and residents say the neglect is not just an eyesore, but a safety hazard. “The condition of the flyover is not good. There are multiple potholes on the northern end. I have seen people fall and get injured,” said Mohammed Zia, 31, who works at a clinic nearby. “The road surface is uneven, and certain sections are higher or lower than the rest.”

Jai Prakash Malhotra, 68, who uses the flyover daily to reach his medical shop, echoed the concern. “It’s full of bumps. Repairs have been done several times, but nothing has improved. The top surface is still uneven, and the potholes keep coming back.”

Shashi Kant, 48, a shop owner near the flyover, said that while some parts have been patched up in the past, long stretches remain riddled with potholes—especially near the entry points. “Repairs should be carried out again, but properly this time,” he said.

Built in 1982 during the Asian Games, the flyover has undergone patchy repairs over the years. In 2018, ahead of the inauguration of the BJP headquarters on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, civic agencies repainted the railings and installed view-cutters. In 2022, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) undertook a major revamp, replacing expansion joints, bearings, crash barriers and railings. The road surface was also re-laid to ensure a smoother commute.

A further round of beautification was carried out in May 2023, when Union home minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated installations including LED lighting and national flags set up at a cost of ₹2 crore.

The estimated cost of the 2022-23 repair work was around ₹4 crore. Before that, the last substantial overhaul was in 2000. The long-standing demand for thorough renovation, especially from regular commuters, is back on the table—with many questioning how long a ₹6 crore facelift can last if upkeep is this short-lived.

A senior NDMC official acknowledged the issue and said that the repair work will be carried out in the coming days. On open urination, the official said that it is a problem across Delhi. “We will try to ensure cleanliness and raise awareness in the area,” the official added.