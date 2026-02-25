Delhi forest dept allows transplantation of 32 trees at IGI Airport

New Delhi The order, dated January 22, allowed the activity under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. Works will include apron maintenance, repair and overhaul, it read. (Representative photo)

Delhi’s state forest and wildlife department has given permission to transplant 32 trees for the expansion of the apron facilities at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, but prohibited any tree-felling, according to an order.

“The compensatory plantation site proposed at New Udaan Bhawan, opposite terminal 3, IGI Airport, New Delhi was inspected by concerned field staff and was found suitable and sufficient to plant 320 tree saplings,” read the order, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

Further, these will have to be maintained for a period of seven years, it said.

The application had initially sought permission to cut and transplant 34 trees. It said that after inspection of the site, the department has given permission for transplantation of 32 trees, prohibiting any tree-felling in the area, the document said. As compensatory afforestation, a total of 320 saplings will also have to be planted, with a suitable site identified opposite Terminal-3.

The order said that the applicant has deposited ₹18.24 lakh for carrying out the transplantation and maintenance. Further, a tree officer must be informed at least three days before starting the work, and transplantation cannot be carried out if a tree has active nests of birds or other wildlife.

“Each tree planted or transplanted will be geotagged and the details of the plantation carried out will be uploaded on the portal of the forest department, yearly progress of plantation (geo-referenced photographs with date) will be uploaded against concerned tree felling permission by the agency carrying out the plantation,” it read.

A forest department official confirmed the development, stating a request was submitted by an authorised representative from the airport. “After due verification and ground checks, permission was given for only 32 out of the 34 trees initially requested to be felled or transplanted. It was decided only transplantation will be done and no felling,” the official said.