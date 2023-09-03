Cloudy skies expected in Delhi on day 1 of G20 Summit

Delhi might witness some cloudy skies on the first day of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held later this week, the weather department has said. A view of Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

As per the seven-day weekly forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy skies will prevail on September 9 (Saturday) — the first day of the G20 Summit. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are expected to hover around 34°C and 27°C respectively.

The Summit, which will take place on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention hall at the Pragati Maidan complex, will witness the presence of heads of states and delegates of G20 nations who have started arriving in the national capital.

Earlier in July, many parts of Delhi were flooded following heavy rains. Ahead of the G20 Summit, agencies such as the New Delhi Municipal Council have taken steps to prevent waterlogging in and around Lutyens’ Delhi area.

Meanwhile, the temperatures continued to remain above normal. The day temperature on Sunday was recorded at 37.2°C, three degrees above the normal. On Saturday, the maximum temperature stood at 36.8°C. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5°C on Sunday.

As per IMD’s weekly forecast, the sky will remain clear on Monday and Tuesday while cloudy skies and light rain are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 37°C and 26°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the “moderate” zone. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 136 — same as Saturday’s AQI reading.

To be sure, AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”.