Delhi government to commission a study on city farmers with aim to boost incomes

The Delhi government will open bids this week to select an agency to commission a research on farming patterns, costs, revenue, farmers’ economic conditions, harvest, sales, access to procurement agents, source of technical advice and awareness of minimum support price (MSP) – with a larger aim of augmenting income for the city’s 21,000 farmers.

“The government proposes to conduct a comprehensive research study on pattern on farming and to assess the costing and income from cultivation of major crops in Delhi with objective to know the major crops being grown along with grade and quality, average yield of various crops, main channels of sale, price realisation of the last two years at least both for Kharif and Rabi crops, proportion of tenant farmers, etc,” said a government document, a copy of which HT has seen.

The bids are scheduled to be opened on August 20, and within a week, the government plans to commission the research study – which, according to the documents, is supposed to include a detailed survey of at least 1,000 farmers randomly chosen from 25 or more villages scattered across the city. The agency hired for the research is expected to file a detailed report by September 24.

According to the records of the city’s agriculture department, the total farmed area in the Capital is around 29,000 hectares, mostly spread in the northern, western and southern peripheries of the city. Most farmers grow seasonal vegetables other than wheat and paddy. The government also estimates the total number of farmers in Delhi at 21,000 currently.

“But there is no clarity on what proportion of land is used for cultivation of each. Delhi has also witnessed a decline in cropped area. For instance, till five years ago, it used to be 37,750 hectares. We need to have a good idea of costs incurred by farmers and their incomes,” said a senior government official, adding: “This will be the first such comprehensive study. It is aimed at augmenting incomes of farmers based in the city.”

According to the documents seen by HT, the research is also planned to cover details on land holdings, household incomes, crop insurance details, if insurance claimed, source of irrigation, harvest details for period between January and June this year, expenses on diesel, electricity, water, machinery, farming equipment, interest on loans, availability of procurement agencies, source of technical advice and awareness about minimum support price (MSP).

MSP is the assured price at which the government buys major farm produce to give farmers assured returns for their yield. It also acts as a base price for private traders. MSP applies to 23 crops, which include paddy and wheat.

The study is also expected to cover details on causes of crop loss such as inadequate rainfall, flood, disease, insects, other causes such as fire, locusts, storm, etc along with further details on crop insurance, amount claimed, amount received, time taken to receive the amount, said the documents.

It comes at a time when farmers from across states are protesting at the border points of the city against three contentious farm laws passed in the Parliament last year and demanding a law for implementation of MSP. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has been supporting the farmer groups.