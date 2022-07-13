Delhi govt asks centre to cut GST on alternatives to banned plastic
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the Centre to reduce the GST (goods and services tax) on raw materials that were currently being used to produce alternatives to the 19 single-use plastic (SUP) items that have been banned countrywide, starting July 1.
In his letter, Rai said SUP was a major contributor to environmental pollution and in such a situation, an awareness campaign was necessary to stop the use of single-use plastic items.
“The Delhi government organised a three-day Plastic Vikalp Mela at Thyagaraj Stadium to encourage alternatives to single use plastic among the general public. While discussing with all the panellists during a round-table conference on the last day of the fair, it was seen that manufacturers, producers and start-ups which are working on the alternatives of SUP have to pay more GST for the raw materials,” said Rai in his letter.
He further said that when compared to bioplastics, which have an import duty of more than 40%, banned plastic products have an import charge that ranges from 10% to 20%. This, he said, increases the purchase cost of alternatives to SUP items, and industrial unions, while desiring to completely switch to SUP alternatives, were unable to do so. Rai said in order to ensure a speedy switch from SUP to cleaner alternatives, it was important to reduce the GST rates on such alternatives and their raw materials.
Central government spokespersons could not be reached for a comment.
-
Amarnath Yatra resumes via Baltal after four days
Amarnath Yatra was resumed via Baltal trek after four days of suspension as about 7,000 pilgrims left towards the cave shrine in the wee hours of Tuesday. From Baltal base camp, it takes six to eight hours to reach the holy cave and pilgrims have to trek for around 14km. Baltal that is located in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and is considered a shorter but harder trek towards the cave shrine.
-
Militants escape during Shopian encounter
Militants, at least two in number, escaped by breaking the cordon during an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday. A search operation is underway in Reban village and its adjoining areas to track down the militants. On Monday evening, police and the army had launched a joint operation in Reban after getting inputs about the presence of militants there. The search and cordon turned into an encounter.
-
Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers
In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services officers, with immediate effect. According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP crime and Bureau of Investigation. Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (technical education).
-
Barnala villagers transform dumping ground into training arena for budding athletes
What was once a dumping ground has been turned into a training ground for budding athletes from poor families at Barnala's Diwana village. Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding sportspersons. It has been over two years since training sessions are being held for children in the morning and evening. Locals said there are no arrangements for proper training at government schools.
-
FCI to make steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 sites in Punjab
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Food Corporation of India has launched a plan to construct steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 different locations in Punjab as a composite unit and shall be allotted to a single company. “The government wants to push out small entrepreneurs as they are curtailing guarantees but for new entrants, long-term storage guarantees are offered,” said a godown owner from Punjab.
