New Delhi, The Delhi government may take over the management a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri as a show-cause notice to the school authorities over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl on its premises is still unanswered, officials said on Monday. Delhi govt may takeover management of Janakpuri private school after sexual assault on toddler

Citing serious lapses in child safety, supervision and compliance with statutory norms, the Directorate of Education on May 8 issued a show-cause notice to the school management, warning that failure to furnish a satisfactory response could lead to withdrawal of recognition and takeover of management under provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules .

The school authorities were granted a three-day period to file its response. However, it is yet to be received by the DoE, and the department is planning to initiate disciplinary action against the school over the alleged deficiencies in child safety measures, officials said.

According to police, the child's mother lodged a complaint at Janakpuri police station on May 1, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

A 57-year-old staff member of the school was arrested in this connection.

Police said the child complained of pain after returning home and later told her mother that she had been taken to an isolated area inside the school where the accused allegedly assaulted her.

In its notice dated May 8, the DoE said a preliminary inquiry found several violations and deficiencies on part of the school administration.

The department alleged that the school failed to maintain adequate surveillance and monitoring systems, including non-installation or absence of CCTV cameras at sensitive locations.

It also flagged alleged failures in implementation of child protection safeguards and preventive mechanisms within the campus.

The notice further stated that nursery and pre-primary classes were allegedly being run from a separate private premises located around one kilometre from the recognised main campus without prior approval from authorities.

"The alleged shifting of students to an unapproved premises raised concerns related to safety, statutory compliance and violation of land allotment conditions," it said.

The DoE had asked the school management to submit details related to staff deployment, CCTV records, child safety policy, suspension procedure against the accused, fire and building safety certificates, and permissions for operating classes from the separate premises by Monday .

The notice warned that failure to submit a satisfactory reply by the stipulated date will result in withdrawal of recognition, takeover of management, and recommendation to the Delhi Development Authority for cancellation of lease or allotment of land.

Officials privy to the developments said a response in this regard is yet to be received from the school authorities on Monday noon, and the department is planning to initiate action against the school.

According to police, a case has been registered in connection with the alleged sexual assault on the nursery student under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rape of minors and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The child identified the accused, following which the 57-year-old school caretaker was arrested on May 1, police said. He was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

However, he was granted bail by a court in Dwarka on May 7 despite strong opposition by the prosecution. Police said they are checking CCTV footage on the school premises.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.