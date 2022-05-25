Delhi govt opens oral health and tobacco cessation centre

The Delhi government on Tuesday opened a first-of-its-kind national resource centre for oral health and a tobacco cessation, with the aim of spreading awareness about the side effects of tobacco and drug use and providing better training to dentists.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the National Resource Centre for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation, and said that proper awareness was among the reasons behind the rapid rise of oral cancer cases.

“Every year more than seven million deaths occur due to tobacco use alone across the world. This is an alarming signal for the people. Nicotine found in tobacco is very harmful to health and well-being,” said Jain.

He added, “Due to its consumption, there is a possibility of dangerous diseases like cancer, depression, impotence, but people are still finding it difficult to stay away from consuming tobacco. Tobacco use weakens the brain and nervous system.”

Senior government officials said that this centre will provide training to dentists from across the country, and will play an important role in conducting research, developing and supporting government policies.

Various awareness programmes about health-related issues would also be organized at the centre, they said.

Dr Sangeeta Talwar, director, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, said the centre will play a key role in developing a range of dental healthcare professionals in patient care, research and tobacco cessation. Tobacco cessation will help many helpless and needy people unaware of the ill effects of tobacco consumption.

“I appeal to all the health institutions and the people of the country to spread maximum awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. Comprehensive efforts are needed to completely stop the use of tobacco in the country or to eliminate the pathology of the drug,” she said.