Delhi govt opens oral health and tobacco cessation centre
The Delhi government on Tuesday opened a first-of-its-kind national resource centre for oral health and a tobacco cessation, with the aim of spreading awareness about the side effects of tobacco and drug use and providing better training to dentists.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the National Resource Centre for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation, and said that proper awareness was among the reasons behind the rapid rise of oral cancer cases.
“Every year more than seven million deaths occur due to tobacco use alone across the world. This is an alarming signal for the people. Nicotine found in tobacco is very harmful to health and well-being,” said Jain.
He added, “Due to its consumption, there is a possibility of dangerous diseases like cancer, depression, impotence, but people are still finding it difficult to stay away from consuming tobacco. Tobacco use weakens the brain and nervous system.”
Senior government officials said that this centre will provide training to dentists from across the country, and will play an important role in conducting research, developing and supporting government policies.
Various awareness programmes about health-related issues would also be organized at the centre, they said.
Dr Sangeeta Talwar, director, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, said the centre will play a key role in developing a range of dental healthcare professionals in patient care, research and tobacco cessation. Tobacco cessation will help many helpless and needy people unaware of the ill effects of tobacco consumption.
“I appeal to all the health institutions and the people of the country to spread maximum awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. Comprehensive efforts are needed to completely stop the use of tobacco in the country or to eliminate the pathology of the drug,” she said.
-
Delhi Meerut Expressway traffic goes haywire as cops throw open undesignated exit
Thousands of vehicles on Delhi Meerut Expressway are having a free run after traffic police ripped open a portion of the expressway and removed barricades near Crossings Republik. Sources said that the move by Ghaziabad traffic police has not gone down well with the National Highways Authority of India, the agency that maintains the DME. The traffic police removed the cemented barricades near ABES Engineering College (near Crossings Republik).
-
Rain in Delhi breaches average monthly mark for first time since February
A second spell of gusty winds and thunderstorm activity hit the Capital late on Monday night and continued into the early hours of Tuesday as Delhi crossed the monthly average rainfall mark for May, data from India Meteorological Department showed. Against an average rainfall mark of 19.7mm for May, Delhi has now recorded 29.9mm of rainfall this month, including 12.3mm on Monday and 14.6mm on till 8.30am Tuesday.
-
HC tells Delhi govt to enforce order to pay equal wages to nurses
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the city government to implement its notification for payments of emoluments to the private nurses at par with the government hospitals, saying that concerned officers will have to personally appear in case of non-compliance.
-
Women workers stay silent over air pollution issues: NGO survey
New Delhi: As many as 94% of women construction workers in Delhi never raise their voice against air pollution at construction sites in fear of losing their jobs, a survey carried out by the NGOs Mahila Housing Trust and the Help Delhi Breathe Campaign has found.
-
Man dies after bike hits speed breaker in Baner
A resident of Pimple Nilakh (22), Hazrat Ali Islam Shaikh, who met with an accident on May 3, passed away on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment said police officials. Shaikh met with an accident on May 3, at 3 pm near Kapil Malhar society in Baner, wherein he lost balance, after his two-wheeler hit a speed breaker, according to officials. The Chaturshringi police lodged a case of accidental death in this regard on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics